Murphy, Smith rally Mariners to 3-2 win over Tigers

Seattle Mariners' Tom Murphy, right, is greeted by J.P. Crawford, left, after Murphy hit a game-tying two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Mallex Smith hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Smith drove in Kyle Seager on a full-count pitch from reliever Jose Cisnero (0-1) to complete a three-run rally that started with Tom Murphy's tying, two-run homer in the seventh.

Roenis Elias (3-2) pitched a 1-2-3 inning to get the win with help from shortstop J.P. Crawford, who made a diving stab and spinning, no-look throw for the third out of the ninth.

The victory gave the Mariners their first three-game winning streak since June 19-21.

Detroit has lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris entered the seventh with a 2-0 lead on homers by Brandon Dixon and John Hicks. The left-hander gave up a leadoff double to Daniel Vogelbach before Murphy hit his 10th home run on a 2-2 pitch.

Norris allowed five hits and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings.