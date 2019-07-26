Sports
Coronado’s triple leads AZL White Sox to 10-8 win over AZL Padres 1
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Anthony Coronado hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 10-8 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Saturday.
The triple by Coronado, part of a four-run inning, gave the AZL White Sox a 4-3 lead before Harold Diaz hit an RBI single later in the inning.
Following the big inning, the AZL Padres 1 took the lead in the seventh inning when CJ Abrams hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Tirso Ornelas.
The AZL White Sox later tacked on five runs in the ninth, including a two-run home run by DJ Gladney.
AZL Padres 1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yerry Landinez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the AZL White Sox lead to 10-8.
Mac Welsh (1-0) got the win in relief while Dylan Hoffman (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Hudson Head was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the AZL Padres 1. Landinez homered and singled, scoring three runs.
