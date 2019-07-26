Sogard’s run leads Hudson Valley to 3-2 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Nick Sogard scored on a forceout in the sixth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 3-2 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Friday.

The forceout came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Hill Alexander scored on an error.

The IronBirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Shayne Fontana hit an RBI single, bringing home Maverick Handley.

Greg Jones tripled and singled, also stealing two bases for Hudson Valley.

Shay Smiddy (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Aberdeen starter Kevin Magee (1-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The IronBirds squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Fontana doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the IronBirds.

Hudson Valley improved to 4-2 against Aberdeen this season.