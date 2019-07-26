Castellanos hits walk-off single, Salem beats Myrtle Beach 6-5

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Pedro Castellanos hit a walk-off single, as the Salem Red Sox beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-5 on Friday.

Ryan Fitzgerald scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a balk.

After Myrtle Beach's Delvin Zinn scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the eighth, Salem tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Jagger Rusconi scored on a balk.

Reliever Dominic LoBrutto (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Chad Hockin (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Carolina League game.

Edgar Corcino homered and singled twice, driving home four runs in the win.

For the Pelicans, Carlos Sepulveda tripled and doubled.