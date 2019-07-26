Los Angeles puts win streak on the line against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (32-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-49, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (1-3, 3.91 ERA) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-5, 4.67 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last four games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Angels are 27-23 in home games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is seventh in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .431.

The Orioles are 17-33 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .407 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 22 home runs. The Orioles won the last meeting 5-1. John Means notched his fifth victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Griffin Canning took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 33 home runs and is slugging .665. Kole Calhoun is 9-for-29 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 46 extra base hits and is batting .285. Anthony Santander is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.96 ERA

Orioles: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).