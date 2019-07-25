Valenzuela’s double leads AZL Padres 1 over AZL Athletics Gold in 11 innings

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Brandon Valenzuela hit a two-run double in the top of the 11th inning to lead the AZL Padres 1 to a 6-5 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Friday.

The double by Valenzuela scored Tirso Ornelas and Joshua Mears.

In the bottom of the inning, AZL Athletics Gold scored on a single by Iraj Serrano that brought home Wilson Alvarez. However, the rally ended when Moises Lugo struck Christopher Quintin out to end the game.

The AZL Padres 1 scored two runs in the 10th before AZL Athletics Gold answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 4-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reliever Lugo (4-0) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out four to pick up the win. Brock Whittlesey (3-1) went one inning, allowing two runs and one hit while walking one in the Arizona League game.

Luis Paez singled three times in the win.