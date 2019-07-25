Jeffers hits walk-off double, Pensacola beats Mobile 3-2

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Jeffers had a walk-off double with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mobile BayBears 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Trevor Larnach scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on an error and advanced to third on a double by Jeffers.

After the BayBears scored two runs in the top of the fifth, Pensacola tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Lewin Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joe Cronin.

Reliever Tom Hackimer (4-2) went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Luis Pena (2-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Southern League game.

For the BayBears, Jahmai Jones singled three times.

The Blue Wahoos swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1. Pensacola improved to 13-6 against Mobile this season.