Lynchburg beats Fayetteville 7-4

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Steven Kwan scored on an error, Tyler Freeman scored on an error and Wilbis Santiago scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 7-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hillcats and a three-game winning streak for the Woodpeckers.

The play gave the Hillcats a 3-1 lead.

Fayetteville answered in the bottom of the inning when Michael Papierski drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Corey Julks to cut the deficit to one.

The Hillcats later added one run in the fourth and sixth innings and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Hector Hernandez (3-2) got the win in relief while Fayetteville starter Luis Garcia (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Woodpeckers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Jake Adams singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Woodpeckers.