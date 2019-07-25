Encarnacion scores winning run in 10th, Fort Myers beats Lakeland 3-2 in walk-off finish

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Royce Lewis hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Yeltsin Encarnacion with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Fort Myers Miracle beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 3-2 on Thursday.

Encarnacion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by Gabriel Maciel.

The Flying Tigers tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Chad Sedio hit an RBI single, scoring Brady Policelli.

Fort Myers starter Tyler Watson struck out five while allowing one run and four hits over seven innings. Calvin Faucher (3-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Mark Ecker (5-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.