Rhinesmith scores on flyout in 10th, Hagerstown beats Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Israel Pineda scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Hagerstown Suns to a 2-0 win over the Rome Braves on Thursday.

Pineda scored after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on an error. The error came after Jacob Rhinesmith scored on an error to give the Suns the lead earlier in the inning.

Ryan Williamson (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Higginbotham (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Braves were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Suns' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.