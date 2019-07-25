Datres leads Asheville over Greensboro 4-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Datres homered and had two hits as the Asheville Tourists topped the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Asheville got on the board first in the third inning when Datres hit a solo home run and Terrin Vavra hit an RBI single.

After Asheville added two runs in the sixth, the Grasshoppers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Luke Mangieri hit an RBI double, scoring Ji-Hwan Bae.

Derrik Watson (4-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Greensboro starter Steven Jennings (5-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.