Colina, Rortvedt lead Pensacola to 2-1 win over Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Edwar Colina tossed a three-hit complete game and Ben Rortvedt doubled twice, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Mobile BayBears 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Colina (1-0) allowed one run while striking out 10 and walking one to get the win.

Pensacola started the scoring in the first inning when Mark Contreras hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Rortvedt.

In the top of the seventh, Mobile saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jhoan Urena scored on a passed ball to get within one.

Tyler Carpenter (1-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Pensacola improved to 12-6 against Mobile this season.