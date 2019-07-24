Querecuto’s homer leads Reno to 14-3 win over Tacoma

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Juniel Querecuto hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 14-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday.

The home run by Querecuto scored Yasmany Tomas and Andy Young to give the Aces a 3-1 lead.

Reno later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Blake Swihart hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.

Bradin Hagens (2-0) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz (5-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ian Miller homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Rainiers. Jake Fraley doubled and singled.