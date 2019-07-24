Trejo’s single leads AZL Mariners to 10-9 win over AZL Indians Blue

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesar Trejo hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 10-9 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Thursday.

The single by Trejo gave the AZL Mariners a 10-9 lead and capped a three-run inning for AZL Mariners. Earlier in the inning, AZL Mariners tied the game when Jepherson Garcia hit an RBI triple.

Bernie Martinez (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nic Enright (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Several AZL Indians Blue chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Cristopher Cespedes doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.