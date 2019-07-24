Lancaster beats Lake Elsinore 4-3

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Sean Bouchard and Casey Golden scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 4-3 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday.

The play gave the JetHawks a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Lake Elsinore cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Luis Campusano.

Lancaster right-hander Garrett Schilling (7-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Aaron Leasher (8-6) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.

Campusano homered, doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Storm.