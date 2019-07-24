Abrams’ homer leads AZL Padres 1 to 9-7 win over AZL Indians Red

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- CJ Abrams hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 9-7 win over the AZL Indians Red on Thursday.

The home run by Abrams scored Victor Nova and Tyler Malone to cut the AZL Indians Red lead to 7-6.

The AZL Padres 1 later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a passed ball that scored Malone.

Seth Mayberry (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Luis Jimenez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Christian Cairo singled three times, scoring three runs for the AZL Indians Red. Andrew Velazquez doubled twice, driving in two runs.