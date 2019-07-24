Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to multi-year extension

The Tennessee Titans have made Kevin Byard the NFL's highest-paid safety with a contract extension hours before they report for training camp.

The Titans announced the multi-year deal Wednesday night.

Multiple reports said the five-year deal is worth $70.5 million with $31 million guaranteed. Byard's agent David Mulugheta also represents Landon Collins, who agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal in March with Washington.

Byard was an All-Pro in 2017 when he had eight interceptions. The third-round pick in 2016 out of Middle Tennessee has not missed a game since becoming a starter and has 12 interceptions over the past two seasons. He has 246 tackles and 10 quarterback pressures through three seasons.

His contract was due to expire after this season. Byard took part in the Titans' offseason program, saying he trusted his agent to handle talks with the Titans while he focused on being a leader.