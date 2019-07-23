Hernandez, Alvarez lead Saltillo to 8-4 win over Durango

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Josuan Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Dariel Alvarez singled three times as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Generales de Durango 8-4 on Tuesday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Alvarez and Henry Urrutia to give the Saraperos a 7-3 lead.

The Saraperos tacked on another run in the sixth when Sergio Burruel drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jorge Vazquez.

Saltillo starter Kelvin Marte (5-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Amilcar Gaxiola (4-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and eight hits over two innings.

Saltillo took advantage of some erratic Durango pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.