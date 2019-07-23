Paredes’ homer leads Erie to 3-1 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 3-1 win over the Altoona Curve in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The home run by Paredes scored Derek Hill to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead.

After Erie added a run in the sixth on a double by Josh Lester, the Curve cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Arden Pabst hit an RBI single, bringing home Jared Oliva.

Erie starter Logan Shore (4-7) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Nicholas Economos (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after he allowed three runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The SeaWolves swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3 in 10 innings.