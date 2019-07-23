Wade’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 11-6 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Tyler Wade hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 11-6 win over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday.

The home run by Wade, part of a four-run inning, gave the RailRiders a 3-0 lead before Mike Ford hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Clippers cut into the deficit in the second inning when Yu Chang hit a solo home run.

The RailRiders later added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth and ninth to secure the victory.

Brady Lail (1-0) got the win in relief while Columbus starter Michael Peoples (7-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Mark Mathias doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Clippers.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 4-1 against Columbus this season.