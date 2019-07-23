Beltre’s single leads Daytona to 6-5 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Beltre hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 6-5 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday.

Jose Garcia scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on an error.

Diomar Lopez (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Hobie Harris (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Steven Sensley singled three times for the Tarpons.