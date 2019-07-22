Giants Training Camp Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)

OPEN CAMP: July 24 East Rutherford, New Jersey

LAST YEAR: Coach Pat Shurmur never had chance to succeed in his first year despite spectacular Offensive Rookie of Year season from RB Saquon Barkley. O-line was sieve and defense could not get off field. There were no big plays in crunch time. Special teams were pleasant surprise, though, with PK Aldrick Rosas making Pro Bowl in second season.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: G Kevin Zeitler, T Mike Remmers, WR Golden Tate, Ss Jabrill Peppers and Antoine Bethea, LB Markus Golden; three first-round draft picks — QB Daniel Jones, CB DeAndre Baker, DT Dexter Lawrence.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Odell Beckham Jr., Ss Landon Collins and Curtis Riley, LB Olivier Vernon, DL Kerry Wynn, CB B.W. Webb.

CAMP NEEDS: Lines are key. The O-Line is expected to have new right side with Zeitler and Remmers. It needs to protect Eli Manning after giving up 47 sacks last season, and open more holes for Barkley. D-line needs to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks; Lawrence and Golden should help. Secondary has to mesh quickly with Bethea and Peppers at safeties and Baker expected to be shutdown cornerback with Janoris Jenkins.

EXPECTATIONS: Giants have made playoffs once (2016) since winning Super Bowl in February 2012. If lines do their job and Barkley has another big year, they have outside chance. With Beckham in Cleveland, some receiver must step up and provide big plays. This is Year 2 of general manager Dave Gettleman's remake. Manning, in final year of contract, gets another chance to run show. More mobile Jones is waiting to start new era. Defense is team's weak link.