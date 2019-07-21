Schneider’s double leads Bluefield to 7-4 win over Elizabethton

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Davis Schneider hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 7-4 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Sunday.

The double by Schneider started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Ryan Sloniger scored on a groundout and Schneider scored on an error.

After the teams traded runs in the sixth, the Twins cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Max Smith and Seth Gray hit back-to-back home runs.

The Blue Jays later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Miguel Hiraldo hit a solo home run, while D.J. Daniels hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Bluefield right-hander Roither Hernandez (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ryley Widell (0-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after he allowed five runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings.