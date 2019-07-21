Sanchez leads GCL Marlins to 3-2 win over GCL Nationals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Edgar Sanchez threw five scoreless innings, leading the GCL Marlins over the GCL Nationals in a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Sanchez (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit.

GCL Marlins went up 3-0 in the sixth after Ynmanol Marinez and Omar Lebron hit RBI doubles.

In the top of the ninth, GCL Nationals saw its comeback attempt come up short after scoring two runs to get within one on RBI singles by Andry Arias and Edangel Tovar.

Eddy Yean (1-2) went five innings, allowing one run while striking out eight and walking three in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Marlins improved to 4-2 against GCL Nationals this season.