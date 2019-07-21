The Latest: Ashton Turner in last place is 1st to finish

Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off on the 5th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Ashton Turner is the first player to complete 72 holes of the British Open, not necessarily a badge of honor because he was in last place going into Sunday. He made the most of it and beat the bad weather with a 3-under 68.

There already have been periods of light rain as weather figures to be a big part of the final round. The forecast was for heavy rain at times and gusts approaching 40 mph. It was severe enough for the R&A to move forward the starting times by one hour.

Shane Lowry, with a four-shot lead, won the Irish Open as an amateur 10 years ago in nasty weather. He doesn't figure to have a big advantage, though. He is playing with Tommy Fleetwood of Southport, England, which gets its share of bad weather.

10:15 a.m.

Shane Lowry of Ireland is one round away from capturing the British Open, and he's not afraid to think about what it could mean.

Lowry is coming off the best day of his career when he shot 8-under 63 before a raucous gallery at Royal Portrush. He set the 54-hole tournament record and built a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood.

Expectations are high, and Lowry is embracing them. He says it's natural to consider what's at stake, and the more he tries not to think about it only means he'll think about it more.

It might be best to look forward. In the last 20 years, only four players have lost a 54-hole lead of four shots or more.

One of them was Lowry in the 2016. U.S. Open.