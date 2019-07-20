Gerber leads Sacramento to 8-4 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Mike Gerber hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 8-4 on Saturday.

Sacramento started the scoring in the first inning when Gerber hit a two-run home run.

The Rainiers tied the game in the second inning when Jaycob Brugman hit a two-run home run.

The River Cats took the lead for good in the fourth when Francisco Pena hit an RBI single, driving in Gerber.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sacramento starter Dereck Rodriguez (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nabil Crismatt (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and four hits over five innings.

Brugman homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Rainiers.

Sacramento improved to 9-3 against Tacoma this season.