Kunz, Reyes lead AZL Angels to 11-4 win over AZL D-backs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Justin Kunz hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Jose Reyes had two hits and two RBI as the AZL Angels defeated the AZL D-backs 11-4 on Sunday.

The home run by Kunz started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL Angels a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Reyes hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Erik Rivera.

After the teams traded runs, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Neyfy Castillo hit a three-run triple.

The AZL Angels later scored five runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Emmanuel Duran (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL D-backs starter Gerald Ogando (3-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Castillo tripled and singled, driving in three runs for the AZL D-backs.