Arauz’s homer leads Fayetteville to 5-4 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jonathan Arauz hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 5-4 win over the Potomac Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Arauz capped a four-run inning and gave the Woodpeckers a 5-4 lead after Enmanuel Valdez scored on a flyout earlier in the inning.

After Fayetteville crossed the plate for one run in the first inning, Potomac took a 4-1 lead behind a two-run single by Osvaldo Abreu in the first inning.

Humberto Castellanos (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jhonatan German (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Potomac won the first game 4-3 in eight innings. Despite the loss, Potomac is 10-5 against Fayetteville this season.