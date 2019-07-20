Cordoba’s homer leads Quintana Roo to 7-2 win over Tabasco

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Cordoba hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 7-2 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Sunday.

The home run by Cordoba scored Brian Hernandez to give the Tigres a 2-0 lead.

After Quintana Roo added a run in the third when Ruben Sosa scored on an error, the Olmecas cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Ronnier Mustelier hit a solo home run.

The Tigres later added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Sosa scored on a wild pitch, while Alex Robles hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sosa singled twice, scoring two runs for Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo right-hander Javier Solano (7-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Marco Carrillo (3-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Daniel Carbonell tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Olmecas.