Parra’s sac fly leads DSL Brewers to 6-5 win over DSL Mets2
, (AP) -- Jesus Parra drove in Branlyn Jaraba with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Brewers to a 6-5 win over the DSL Mets2 on Saturday.
The sacrifice fly by Parra, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Brewers a 4-3 lead before Sebastian Burciaga scored on an error later in the inning.
The DSL Brewers tacked on another run in the seventh when Burciaga scored on a pickoff error.
DSL Mets2 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jan Carlos Osorio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cesar Berbesi in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Brewers lead to 6-5.
Reidy Mercado doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for DSL Brewers.
Rafael Camacho (1-2) got the win in relief while DSL Mets2 starter Ricardo Rodriguez (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
DSL Brewers improved to 4-2 against DSL Mets2 this season.
