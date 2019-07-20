Moreno’s single leads DSL Royals1 to 7-4 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Olivber Moreno hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 7-4 win over the DSL Athletics on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Royals1 swept the short two-game series.

The single by Moreno started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Royals1 a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Junior Calderon hit an RBI single and Moreno scored on a wild pitch.

Kevin Reyes scored on a passed ball in the third inning and Jean Ramirez hit an RBI single in the fifth to give the DSL Royals1 a 2-1 lead. The DSL Athletics came back to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning when Darlyn Montero hit a sacrifice fly and Albert Avila hit a two-run single.

DSL Royals1 cut the deficit to 4-3 in the seventh when Calderon scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adrian Gonzalez (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Carlos Leandro (0-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.