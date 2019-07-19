Valdes’ single leads AZL Indians Red over AZL D-backs in 12 innings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Yordys Valdes hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the AZL Indians Red to an 8-7 win over the AZL D-backs on Saturday.

Jean Montero scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The AZL Indians Red scored one run in the 11th before AZL D-backs answered in the bottom of the inning when Jose Curpa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Glenallen Hill to tie the game 7-7.

Reliever Jhan Rodriguez (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run over two innings. Yan Sanchez (1-2) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the Arizona League game.