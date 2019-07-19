Thomas’ homer leads Biloxi to 12-7 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 12-7 win over the Mobile BayBears on Friday.

The home run by Thomas scored Corey Ray and Luis Aviles Jr. to give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

After Biloxi added four runs, the BayBears cut into the deficit with four runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run double by Erick Salcedo.

The Shuckers later added two runs in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Thomas hit an RBI single, while C.J. Hinojosa drove in two runs and Cooper Hummel drove in one in the eighth.

Marcos Diplan (2-4) got the win in relief while Mobile starter Tyler Carpenter (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the BayBears, Jhoan Urena doubled twice, driving in two runs.

Biloxi improved to 8-3 against Mobile this season.