Yan, Adams spur Burlington to 7-2 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Jordyn Adams homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Hector Yan allowed just two hits over six innings as the Burlington Bees defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 7-2 on Friday.

Yan (4-3) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Down 1-0, the Bees took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Adams hit an RBI double and Kevin Maitan hit an RBI single en route to the three-run lead.

The Bees later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Fitz Stadler (2-6) went three innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.