Martinez’s run leads Down East to 6-1 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez scored on a passed ball in the second inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 6-1 win over the Salem Red Sox on Friday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Wood Ducks a 2-1 lead after Yohel Pozo hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The Wood Ducks later added one run in the third, two in the fifth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Down East right-hander Reid Anderson (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Andrew Politi (4-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and three hits over four innings.

With the win, Down East improved to 12-5 against Salem this season.