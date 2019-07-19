Contreras’ double leads Mississippi to 4-2 win over Pensacola

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- William Contreras hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 4-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday.

The double by Contreras, part of a three-run inning, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead before Trey Harris hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Pensacola cut into the deficit on a single by Trevor Larnach that scored Jordan Gore.

Starter Ian Anderson (7-5) got the win while Adam Bray (3-3) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.