Bumpass’ homer leads Greeneville to 4-2 win over Elizabethton

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- AJ Bumpass hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 4-2 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Friday.

The home run by Bumpass scored Ivan Johnson to tie the game 2-2.

The Reds took the lead for good in the eighth when Luke Berryhill scored on an error.

Patrick Raby (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Erik Cha (3-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Twins, Charles Mack homered and singled, driving home two runs.