Moncion, Verrier carry Orem to 7-3 win over Grand Junction

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jose Verrier homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Kelvin Moncion threw five scoreless innings as the Orem Owlz topped the Grand Junction Rockies 7-3 on Thursday.

Moncion (1-0) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking two to pick up the win.

Orem started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it put up four runs on home runs by D'Shawn Knowles, Adrian Rondon, and Verrier.

Trailing 6-1, the Rockies cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cristopher Navarro hit a two-run home run.

The Owlz tacked on another run in the eighth when Verrier hit an RBI triple, scoring Rondon.

Alex Haynes (0-2) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits while striking out six in the Pioneer League game.