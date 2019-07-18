Sports
Packard’s homer leads West Michigan to 13-7 win over Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Bryant Packard hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 13-7 win over the Beloit Snappers on Thursday.
The home run by Packard scored Zach Malis and Parker Meadows to give the Whitecaps a 3-0 lead.
After West Michigan added three runs, the Snappers cut into the deficit with five runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run home run by Logan Farrar.
The Whitecaps later added a run in the seventh and six in the ninth. In the seventh, Reynaldo Rivera hit a solo home run, while Jack Kenley hit a two-run home run in the ninth.
West Michigan starter Robbie Welhaf (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Reid Birlingmair (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.
For the Snappers, Skyler Weber doubled and singled, scoring two runs. Joseph Pena singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.
Comments