Conine leads Lansing over Burlington 5-4

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Griffin Conine hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Burlington Bees 5-4 on Thursday.

Lansing started the scoring in the first inning when Conine hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 5-3, the Bees cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Kevin Maitan hit a solo home run.

Will McAffer (3-3) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Dylan King (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.