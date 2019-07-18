Howlett, Cottam lift Greenville over Columbia 5-1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Brandon Howlett doubled three times, scoring two runs as the Greenville Drive topped the Columbia Fireflies 5-1 on Thursday.

Kole Cottam doubled and singled twice for Greenville.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Columbia cut into the lead when Jose Miguel Medina hit a solo home run.

The Drive extended their lead in the seventh inning when Triston Casas hit a two-run home run.

The Drive tacked on another run in the eighth when Grant Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cottam.

Greenville right-hander Brayan Bello (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Willy Taveras (5-8) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.

Medina homered and singled for the Fireflies.