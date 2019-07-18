Infantino attends as troubled African soccer body meets

FILE - In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 file photo, Newly appointed president of the African soccer confederation Ahmad of Madagascar, attends the general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Sport's highest court will rule this month on how to resolve the chaotic African Champions League final. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it set a July 31, 2019 deadline for a final decision after both clubs appealed to be awarded the title. The second-leg game between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia on May 31 was annulled in a dispute provoked by a video review failure. The controversy is part of a wider crisis for CAF and its president, Ahmad of Madagascar, who has been accused of misconduct by senior administrators who were fired in recent weeks and have filed complaints to FIFA's ethics committee. (AP Photo, File) AP

The African soccer body is holding its first major meeting since announcing that FIFA will send a senior official to lead a clean-up of the scandal-plagued organization in an unprecedented move for soccer.

The Confederation of African Football, whose president is facing numerous allegations of corruption amid the crisis, is holding its general assembly on Thursday in Cairo on the eve of the African Cup final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is attending the meeting.

It will be dominated by the agreement that sees FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura take up a role as FIFA General Delegate for Africa for six months from August, the first time FIFA has taken such a move with one of its continental confederations.

The situation is highly embarrassing for African soccer and CAF president Ahmad, who said at the start of the meeting "we are lagging behind all (other) confederations in all aspects."