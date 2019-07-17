Betancourt hits walk-off single in 10th, AZL Athletics Green beats AZL Athletics Gold 9-8

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Marcos Betancourt hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the AZL Athletics Green beat the AZL Athletics Gold 9-8 on Thursday.

Jalen Greer scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.

The single by Betancourt capped an improbable comeback for the AZL Athletics Green, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Jhoan Paulino hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Greer earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The AZL Athletics Green scored one run in the eighth before AZL Athletics Gold took an 8-6 lead in the 10th when Joshwan Wright scored on an error and Ramon Martinez scored on a triple.

Noah Vaughan (1-0) got the win in relief while Yhoelnys Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Athletics Gold, Wright tripled and singled twice, driving in three runs.