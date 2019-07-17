Sports
Crook’s triple leads Louisville to 8-1 win over Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Narciso Crook hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Louisville Bats to an 8-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday.
The triple by Crook started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Bats a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Stuart Turner hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Scott Schebler.
Brad Markey (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Domingo Tapia (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.
Rusney Castillo doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Red Sox.
Despite the loss, Pawtucket is 4-2 against Louisville this season.
