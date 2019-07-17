Sports
Vicuna, Orimoloye lift Dunedin over Lakeland 5-2
CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Kevin Vicuna tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-2 on Wednesday.
Demi Orimoloye doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for Dunedin.
Dunedin started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a single by Cal Stevenson that scored Samad Taylor.
Following the big inning, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Reece Hampton hit a two-run single.
The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the fourth when Vicuna scored when a runner was thrown out.
Dunedin right-hander Maximo Castillo (6-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tom de Blok (0-9) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Dunedin improved to 8-4 against Lakeland this season.
