Pivetta expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-34, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-6, 3.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-4, 5.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 29-20 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .423 this season. Ranger Suarez leads the club with a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers are 26-22 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .339. The Phillies won the last meeting 9-8. Suarez recorded his first victory and Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Philadelphia. Kenley Jansen took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 98 hits and has 41 RBIs. Maikel Franco is 10-for-28 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 RBIs and is batting .339. Max Muncy is 9-for-39 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .257 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (right shoulder impingement), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (right forearm strain), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (oblique), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal), Maikel Franco: day-to-day (groin).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (ankle), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).