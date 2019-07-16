Sports
Lao, McWilliams lift Ogden over Missoula 9-6
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Sauryn Lao homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Ogden Raptors beat the Missoula Osprey 9-6 on Tuesday.
Sam McWilliams doubled and singled twice with two runs for Ogden.
Ogden took the lead in the first when Joe Vranesh hit a sacrifice fly and Lao hit a two-run home run.
Missoula answered in the bottom of the inning when Axel Andueza scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to two.
The Raptors later added four runs in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Brandon Lewis hit a two-run double, while Lao hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Edward Cuello (3-1) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Tyler Poulin (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
For the Osprey, Francis Martinez homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs. Carson Maxwell homered and singled.
