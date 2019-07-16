Lao, McWilliams lift Ogden over Missoula 9-6

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Sauryn Lao homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Ogden Raptors beat the Missoula Osprey 9-6 on Tuesday.

Sam McWilliams doubled and singled twice with two runs for Ogden.

Ogden took the lead in the first when Joe Vranesh hit a sacrifice fly and Lao hit a two-run home run.

Missoula answered in the bottom of the inning when Axel Andueza scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Raptors later added four runs in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Brandon Lewis hit a two-run double, while Lao hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Edward Cuello (3-1) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Tyler Poulin (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Osprey, Francis Martinez homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs. Carson Maxwell homered and singled.