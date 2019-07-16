Sports
Lowe leads Montgomery to 4-2 win over Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Josh Lowe homered and had three hits as the Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-2 on Tuesday.
Montgomery went up 3-0 in the sixth after David Rodriguez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Thomas Milone.
Pensacola answered in the bottom of the inning when Lewin Diaz hit a two-run home run to get within one.
The Biscuits tacked on another run in the seventh when Brett Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lowe.
Josh Fleming (8-4) got the win in relief while Pensacola starter Bryan Sammons (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Diaz homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Blue Wahoos.
Comments