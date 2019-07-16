Hudgins’ single leads Lexington over Rome in 10 innings

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Chris Hudgins hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Lexington Legends to a 6-4 win over the Rome Braves on Tuesday.

Rubendy Jaquez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Nathan Eaton. Later in the inning, Lexington added an insurance run when Eaton scored on a single by Reed Rohlman.

Rohlman homered and singled twice, driving home three runs in the win. John Rave tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Andres Nunez (3-1) got the win in relief while Tanner Lawson (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Braves failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss.

Lexington improved to 5-1 against Rome this season.