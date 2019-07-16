Rodriguez, Sanders lift West Virginia over Columbia 11-6

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the West Virginia Power topped the Columbia Fireflies 11-6 on Tuesday.

Matt Sanders doubled and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for West Virginia.

West Virginia batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a two-run single by Dean Nevarez.

The Power later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reid Morgan (1-0) got the win in relief while Columbia starter Tylor Megill (3-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Fireflies, Shervyen Newton homered and singled, driving in three runs.

West Virginia remains undefeated against Columbia this season at 5-0.